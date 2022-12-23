Tank Warriors
by Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
Changes in version 1.3
about 4 years ago
Installed Size~495 MB
Download Size108 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs21,321
LicenceProprietary
