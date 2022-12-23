Dragon’s Apprentice
by Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
Changes in version 1.1
about 4 years ago
Installed Size~2.25 GB
Download Size1.03 GB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs14,568
LicenceProprietary
Other apps by Endless Studios
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing