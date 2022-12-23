Aqueducts
by Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Changes in version 1.2.2
almost 4 years ago
Installed Size~470 MB
Download Size121 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs36,719
LicenceProprietary
