NixOS
-
Install Flatpak
To install Flatpak, set NixOS option
services.flatpak.enableto
trueby putting the following into your
/etc/nixos/configuration.nix:
services.flatpak.enable = true;
Then, rebuild and switch to the new configuration with:
$ sudo nixos-rebuild switch
For more details see the NixOS documentation.
-
Add the Flathub repository
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:
$ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
-
Ready to go!
Now all you have to do is install some apps!