VGrive

by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.6.1

περίπου 3 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~99 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος21 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις37.266
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
Βοήθειαhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Βοήθησε στην μετάφρασηhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
Tags:
appdrivefilesgooglesharevala