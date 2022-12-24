VGrive
by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.6.1
περίπου 3 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~99 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος21 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις37.266
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
