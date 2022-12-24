VServer

by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.6.1

πάνω από 1 χρόνο πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~95 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος19 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις6.193
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Βοήθειαhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Βοήθησε στην μετάφρασηhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
Tags:
appfileshttpserversharevala