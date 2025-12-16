/
NoMoreBackground
από Adil Hanney
adilhanney.com
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
Potentially unsafe
User device access
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Country Statistics
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος
~90.52 MiB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος
61.04 MiB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικές
aarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις
187
Tags:
linux
flatpak