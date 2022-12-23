Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
by Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.0.12
6 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~24 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος10 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις1.315
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
