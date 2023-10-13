Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament Launcher

od Epic Games
Nainstalovat

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.

This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Novinky ve verzi 469d-rc4

přibližně před 2 měsíci
(Sestaveno před 23 dny)
  • K této verzi nejsou k dispozici žádné podrobnosti

  • Proprietární

    Tato aplikace není vyvíjena otevřeně, takže jen její vývojáři ví jak funguje. Může být nezabezpečena způsobem, který je obtížné odhalit, a může se měnit bez dohledu.
Instalovaná velikost~71 MiB
Stahovaná velikost70.81 MiB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno1 292

Ostatní aplikace od vývojáře Epic Games

Štítky:
linuxflatpak