Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

od Epic Games
Nainstalovat

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Novinky ve verzi 3369.2

skoro před 18 roky
(Sestaveno přibližně před 2 měsíci)
  • K této verzi nejsou k dispozici žádné podrobnosti

  • Proprietární

    Tato aplikace není vyvíjena otevřeně, takže jen její vývojáři ví jak funguje. Může být nezabezpečena způsobem, který je obtížné odhalit, a může se měnit bez dohledu.
Instalovaná velikost~25.02 MiB
Stahovaná velikost22.32 MiB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno1 820

Ostatní aplikace od vývojáře Epic Games

Štítky:
linuxflatpak