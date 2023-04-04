Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings).
Novinky ve verzi 1.4.0
před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~291 KB
Stahovaná velikost102 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno949
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
