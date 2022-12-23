Pixel Wheels

agateau.com
NainstalovatPodpořit
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Novinky ve verzi 0.24.2

před 5 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~107 MB
Stahovaná velikost83 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno11 128
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

Spuštění

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels