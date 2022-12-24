Calculus
per Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals
A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.
- Compute derivatives
- Compute integrals
- Plot the original expression and result within a given range
If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:
- English
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Spanish (outdated)
- Slovakian (outdated)
Canvis en la versió 1.5.2
fa més d'un any
Mida instal·lada~109 MB
Mida de la baixada34 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions10.696
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar