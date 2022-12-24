Darkbar
per Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.
It allows the following settings for each application:
- None: Let the application decide
- Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
- Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
- Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant
Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.
Canvis en la versió 1.0.1
fa aproximadament un any
Mida instal·lada~1 MB
Mida de la baixada367 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions3.995
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar