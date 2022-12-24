Bookworm
per Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Canvis en la versió 1.1.2
fa gairebé 4 anys
Mida instal·lada~149 MB
Mida de la baixada40 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions54.606
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
