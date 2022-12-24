Sequeler

per Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Canvis en la versió 0.8.2

fa gairebé 2 anys
Mida instal·lada~153 MB
Mida de la baixada41 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions27.082
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Ajudahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Contribueix a les traduccionshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
