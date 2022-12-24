Sequeler
per Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
Canvis en la versió 0.8.2
fa gairebé 2 anys
Mida instal·lada~153 MB
Mida de la baixada41 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions27.082
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
