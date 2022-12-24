Byte

per Alain M.
Instal·larDonar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

Canvis en la versió 0.4.2

fa aproximadament 3 anys
Mida instal·lada~99 MB
Mida de la baixada21 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions21.423
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
Ajudahttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
Tags:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio