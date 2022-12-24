Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Canvis en la versió 1.7.3

fa 2 mesos
Mida instal·lada~240 MB
Mida de la baixada96 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions3.524
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Executar

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper