Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.
Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:
flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks
Canvis en la versió 1.10.3
fa aproximadament 2 mesos
Mida instal·lada~59 MB
Mida de la baixada17 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions340.460
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
