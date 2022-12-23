Gradience

per Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam en GitHub
Instal·lar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Canvis en la versió 0.4.1

fa 4 mesos
Mida instal·lada~26 MB
Mida de la baixada9 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions56.784
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Ajudahttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Contribueix a les traduccionshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Executar

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
Tags:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager