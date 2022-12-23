Flacon

per Flacon team
Instal·larDonar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files

Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files. To do this, it uses information from the appropriate CUE file. Besides, Flacon makes it possible to conveniently revise or specify tags both for all tracks at once or for each tag separately.

  • Supported input formats: WAV, FLAC, APE, WavPack, True Audio (TTA)
  • Supported output formats: FLAC, WAV, WavPack, AAC, OGG or MP3
  • Support of profiles, you can have different encoding options for different cases, such as maximum quality for your computer, and CD quality for your phone
  • Replay Gain analysis (album-gain and track-gain modes)
  • Multi-threaded conversion process
  • Automatic character set detection for CUE files
  • Generation of the pertrack CUE file in the output dir

Canvis en la versió 11.1.0

fa aproximadament un mes
Mida instal·lada~9 MB
Mida de la baixada5 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions35.012
LlicènciaGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttps://flacon.github.io/
Ajudahttps://github.com/flacon/flacon/wiki
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/flacon/flacon
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Flacon

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.github.Flacon

Executar

flatpak run com.github.Flacon