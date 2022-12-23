Postman
per Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Canvis en la versió 10.15.0
fa 7 dies
Mida instal·lada~185 MB
Mida de la baixada182 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions499.400
LlicènciaPropietari
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar