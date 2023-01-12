Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

per FreeRDP develpers
Instal·lar

FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

Canvis en la versió 2.10.0

fa 5 mesos
Mida instal·lada~27 MB
Mida de la baixada11 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions14.571
LlicènciaApache License 2.0
Lloc web del projectehttps://www.freerdp.com/
Contactehttps://www.freerdp.com/
Ajudahttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Preguntes freqüentshttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Tags:
rdpremote desktop