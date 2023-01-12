FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
per FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Canvis en la versió 2.10.0
fa 5 mesos
Mida instal·lada~27 MB
Mida de la baixada11 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions14.571
LlicènciaApache License 2.0
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
