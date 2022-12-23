ET: Legacy

ET: Legacy Team
ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

Canvis en la versió 2.81.1

fa 3 mesos
Mida instal·lada~497 MB
Mida de la baixada339 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions13.516
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://www.etlegacy.com/
Contactehttps://www.etlegacy.com/contact
Ajudahttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
Preguntes freqüentshttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
Contribueix a les traduccionshttps://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Executar

flatpak run com.etlegacy.ETLegacy
wwiienemyetletlegacymultiplayertacticalteam-basedterritory