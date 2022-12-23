EDuke32

per Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
Instal·lar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

Canvis en la versió 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

fa 14 dies
Mida instal·lada~23 MB
Mida de la baixada11 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions18.627
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttps://www.eduke32.com/
Ajudahttps://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

Executar

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
Tags:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter