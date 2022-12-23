syncBackup
per Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Canvis en la versió 2.0.1
fa aproximadament un any
Mida instal·lada~4 MB
Mida de la baixada516 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions6.361
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar