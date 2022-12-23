CorsixTH
per CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
Canvis en la versió 0.66
fa 12 mesos
Mida instal·lada~50 MB
Mida de la baixada34 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions4.908
LlicènciaBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar