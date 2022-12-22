BrickBuster
per Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Canvis en la versió 1.0
fa aproximadament 2 anys
Mida instal·lada~37 MB
Mida de la baixada16 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions1.089
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
