Chess Clock
per Clara Hobbs
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
Canvis en la versió 0.5.0
fa 3 mesos
Mida instal·lada~146 KB
Mida de la baixada54 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.351
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Altres aplicacions del grup GNOMEMés
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar