Gnome Next Meeting Applet
per Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel
Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include
- Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
- Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
- Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
- Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
- Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
- Fully configurable.
Canvis en la versió 2.10.1
fa 5 mesos
Mida instal·lada~12 MB
Mida de la baixada4 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions3.578
LlicènciaMIT License
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar