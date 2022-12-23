Brave Browser

per Brave Software
Instal·lar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Canvis en la versió 1.52.126

fa 8 dies
Mida instal·lada~358 MB
Mida de la baixada157 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.001.656
LlicènciaMozilla Public License 2.0
Lloc web del projectehttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Executar

flatpak run com.brave.Browser