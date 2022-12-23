Simple Diary

per Johan Bjäreholt
  • Captura de pantalla
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Executar

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
