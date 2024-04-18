Beaver Notes
per Daniele Rolli
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Canvis en la versió 3.0.0
fa aproximadament un mes
(Built fa aproximadament 8 hores)
- No s'ha proporcionat cap registre de canvis
Mida instal·lada~269.25 MiB
Mida de la baixada108.95 MiB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64