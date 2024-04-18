Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

per Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Canvis en la versió 3.0.0

fa aproximadament un mes
(Built fa aproximadament 8 hores)
  • No s'ha proporcionat cap registre de canvis

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
