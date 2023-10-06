Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

per AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Canvis en la versió 4.0.0.202308171623

fa 3 mesos
(Built fa 6 dies)
  • No s'ha proporcionat cap registre de canvis

  • Propietari

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Mida instal·lada~446.73 MiB
Mida de la baixada446.59 MiB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions274
