Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.
Canvis en la versió 1.0.34.184
fa més de 5 anys
Mida instal·lada~113 MB
Mida de la baixada108 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions47.511
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar