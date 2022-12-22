Albion Online

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

Canvis en la versió 1.0.34.184

fa més de 5 anys
Mida instal·lada~113 MB
Mida de la baixada108 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions47.511
Llicènciahttps://albiononline.com/en/terms_and_conditions
Lloc web del projectehttps://albiononline.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

