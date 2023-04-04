Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings). Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
Canvis en la versió 1.4.0
fa 2 mesos
Mida instal·lada~291 KB
Mida de la baixada102 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions949
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar