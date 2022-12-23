Metronome
per Adrien Plazas
Keep the tempo
Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.
You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.
Canvis en la versió 1.3.0
fa 8 dies
Mida instal·lada~2 MB
Mida de la baixada705 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions14.114
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
