Metronome

per Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
Instal·larDonar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Canvis en la versió 1.3.0

fa 8 dies
Mida instal·lada~2 MB
Mida de la baixada705 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions14.114
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Informar d'un problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Executar

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
Tags:
bpmbarbeatbeatsmeasureminuterhythmtaptempo