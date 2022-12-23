Dice Roller
per Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Canvis en la versió 1.1.3
fa gairebé 4 anys
Mida instal·lada~509 KB
Mida de la baixada229 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions3.997
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
