Tandem
per Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
Canvis en la versió 2.2.307
fa més d'un any
Mida instal·lada~216 MB
Mida de la baixada212 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions2.496
LlicènciaPropietari
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
