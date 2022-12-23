Tandem

per Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Canvis en la versió 2.2.307

fa més d'un any
Mida instal·lada~216 MB
Mida de la baixada212 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions2.496
LlicènciaPropietari
Lloc web del projectehttps://tandem.chat
Ajudahttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Executar

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client