Quadrix

per Jean-François Alarie
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Canvis en la versió 1.6.5

fa aproximadament 2 mesos
Mida instal·lada~242 MB
Mida de la baixada94 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions2.827
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://quadrix.chat
Contactehttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Preguntes freqüentshttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Executar

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
Tags:
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix