Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
Chat over email and head back to the future with us!
Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.
Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.
Canvis en la versió v1.36.4
fa 2 mesos
Mida instal·lada~336 MB
Mida de la baixada135 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions15.752
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
