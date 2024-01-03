TigerJython
per TJ Group
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
Canvis en la versió 2.39
fa 15 dies
(Built fa aproximadament 5 hores)
- No s'ha proporcionat cap registre de canvis
Mida instal·lada~322.87 MiB
Mida de la baixada183.01 MiB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64