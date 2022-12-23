Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Canvis en la versió 0.15.0

fa 4 mesos
Mida instal·lada~351 MB
Mida de la baixada115 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions15.754
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Ajudahttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Contribueix a les traduccionshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Explorar el codi fonthttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Contribueix a l'aplicacióhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

