Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Canvis en la versió 6.30.02

fa aproximadament 2 mesos
(Built fa aproximadament 5 hores)
  • No s'ha proporcionat cap registre de canvis

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
Mida instal·lada~602.46 MiB
Mida de la baixada256.37 MiB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64
