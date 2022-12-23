Parallel Launcher
per Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Canvis en la versió v6.19.0
fa 7 dies
Mida instal·lada~760 MB
Mida de la baixada531 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions34.700
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
