A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Canvis en la versió 43.0

fa 9 mesos
Mida instal·lada~1 MB
Mida de la baixada468 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions67.831
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Contribueix a les traduccionshttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Informar d'un problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Executar

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
