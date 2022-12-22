Dconf Editor
per The GNOME Project
Verificades
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Canvis en la versió 43.0
fa 9 mesos
Mida instal·lada~1 MB
Mida de la baixada468 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions67.831
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Altres aplicacions de The GNOME ProjectMés
Altres aplicacions del grup GNOMEMés
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar