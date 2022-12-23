ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Canvis en la versió 0.6.4

fa més de 5 anys
Mida instal·lada~864 KB
Mida de la baixada406 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions965
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Ajudahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Informar d'un problemahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Executar

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf