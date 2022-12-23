Moosync

Customizable music player

Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.

Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.

Some of its features include:

  • Play audio files on your desktop.
  • Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
  • Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
  • Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
  • Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
  • Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
  • Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
  • Easy to use interface
  • Customizable theme engine
  • Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
  • Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS

Canvis en la versió 8.0.0

fa 2 mesos
Mida instal·lada~437 MB
Mida de la baixada144 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions21.793
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://moosync.app
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.moosync.moosync

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub app.moosync.moosync

Executar

flatpak run app.moosync.moosync
Tags:
audioextensionsmusicplayerpluginsspotifyyoutube