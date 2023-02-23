Elastic

per Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Instal·larDonar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Canvis en la versió 0.1.3

fa 3 mesos
Mida instal·lada~541 KB
Mida de la baixada158 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions2.932
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Informar d'un problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Executar

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Tags:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring