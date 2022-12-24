Relaxator
Alex Kryuchkov কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
1.0.8-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~57 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ57 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,০৩৪
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
