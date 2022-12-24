Relaxator

Alex Kryuchkov কর্তৃক বিকশিত
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

1.0.8-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~57 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ57 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,০৩৪
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
সাহায্যhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

চালান

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator